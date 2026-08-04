No govt Gujarati-medium school converted into English-medium in Daman, Diu in 5 yrs: Govt

New Delhi: No government Gujarati-medium school in Daman and Diu has been converted into an English-medium school during the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said the recruitment of teachers, including the prescription of eligibility criteria for recruitment in government schools, falls within the administrative domain of the respective state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations.
The minister said that as reported by the UT of Daman and Diu, there are currently 41 government Gujarati-medium schools and 16 government English-medium schools in the Daman and Diu region.
Daman has 28 Gujarati-medium and nine English-medium government schools, while Diu has 13 Gujarati-medium and seven English-medium schools, the minister said, citing UDISE+ 2025-26 data.
He said the UT administration implements the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which emphasises the use of the mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction, particularly at the foundational and preparatory stages, while promoting multilingualism and preservation of local languages.
"Education being a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, the majority of schools in the country are under the administrative control of the respective State Governments and Union Territory Administrations," Chaudhary said.
"Accordingly, the recruitment of teachers, including the prescription of eligibility criteria for recruitment in Government Schools, falls within the administrative domain of the respective State Governments and Union Territory Administrations," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.