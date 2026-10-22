No entry without written permission, no unauthorised filming: Gujarat tightens rules for school visitors

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has made prior written permission from school principals mandatory for external visitors entering school premises, while restricting photography, videography, interviews and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities without approval.

The Education Department issued a circular on Wednesday, setting out nine instructions to regulate access to primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions and protect the safety, privacy and dignity of students and staff.

Under the new instructions, visitors must record their details in the visitors' register before entering school premises.