No domicile certificate needed for SC, OBC students seeking scholarships: Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has dropped the requirement of submitting a domicile certificate for applying under the scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Classes students, an official said on Friday.

The decision is part of the steps undertaken by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for major reforms and digital initiatives to improve accessibility and streamline scholarship processes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Classes students, the official said in a statement.