No deviation in teachers’ recruitment, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday clarified that there was no deviation from rules in the Mega DSC for recruitment of teachers and that all details pertaining to the recruitment process had been placed online transparently.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the Mega DSC recruitments, he accused the YSR Congress Party leaders of running a false campaign through “hit-and-run” politics.
The Chief Minister said that those who ruled between 2019 and 2024 did not recruit even a single teacher but made tall claims about the education sector.
Of the 14 DSCs conducted so far, 11 were conducted, and teachers were recruited during TDP and NDA governments. Not a single person has complained of corruption in these recruitments, he said,
The Chief Minister said, “The previous government did not recruit even a single teacher for five years. Immediately after assuming office, with the first signature, we filled 15,941 teacher posts through the Mega DSC. The entire process was completed transparently, and the appointments were made within just 148 days.”
He stated that the TET and DSC notifications, along with horizontal and vertical reservation procedures, were implemented in a stringent manner.
“We selected 42,000 questions across 13 subjects and conducted the examination using the best available methodology. The examination was conducted through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 154 centres, and the results were also released transparently. Based entirely on merit, 15,941 candidates were selected and appointed. A zonal-level committee, a State-level committee and an appellate authority were constituted to resolve grievances.
CM Naidu claimed that the rules implemented by the Central Government were followed for the sports quota.
“Those who secured jobs are highly meritorious individuals who worked extremely hard to earn their appointments. The results were declared strictly under the merit-cum-roster system. The entire selection process was conducted online. An IAS officer who retired from government service and a former minister are making statements according to their whims and fancies. There was not a single deviation from the recruitment process specified in the notification.”
He alleged that YSRCP leaders filed hundreds of cases and created obstacles. Even after official clarifications were issued, they continued to create a new conspiracy every day by organising protests on the DSC issue using Odisha labourers and 90-year-old participants, he said.
He stated that teachers themselves have now taken to the streets, and a large number of teachers staged protests in Kurnool and in Vijayawada condemning the false campaign on DSC.
The Chief Minister said the government was accountable to the people, not to parties and individuals who engage in conspiracies. He challenged them to come to the Assembly and debate the issue if they have the courage.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.