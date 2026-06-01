TN Minister backs higher education for rural youth

Chennai: A review meeting regarding admissions to Government Engineering Colleges and Government Arts and Science Colleges for the academic year 2026-2027 was held on Monday at the Directorate of Higher Education in Saidapet, Chennai, chaired by Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan.



The meeting was attended by Director of Higher Education Sundaravalli, School Education Department Secretary Chandramohan, senior officials from Tamil Nadu Government colleges, academicians, and departmental officers.



Various aspects relating to the admission process for the academic year 2026-2027, including newly introduced courses, student facilities, and reservations for women, were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure that the admission process is conducted in a transparent and simplified manner. He also directed them to undertake awareness initiatives to encourage greater student enrollment in government colleges.