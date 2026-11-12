President Murmu urges students to become job creators, contribute to nation-building

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said there is no dearth of talent in our country and students require the right opportunities, a conducive environment and proper guidance.
Interacting with a group of meritorious students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she urged the students to aim high and strive to realise their dreams with dedication, discipline and self-confidence.
The president said education should not only be a means to earn a livelihood for themselves but also a goal to create employment opportunities through their knowledge.
She underlined that when our youth become job creators, the country's inclusive development will gain further momentum.
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are not only providing quality education to tribal students but also offering them opportunities to hone their multifaceted talents, a statement issued by the president's office said.
President Murmu said that there is no dearth of talent in our country. "What the students require are the right opportunities, a conducive environment and proper guidance," she said.
The president was happy to note that the ratio of boys and girls in Eklavya Model Residential Schools is equal. She said that it is a testament to the country's progress towards inclusive development.
Addressing the students, she said that the nation is moving forward to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.
The development of every region of the country and every section of society is essential, President Murmu said.
She advised students to be well-informed about current affairs, and the changes taking place in the country and the world, as this will help them develop logical thinking and analytical skills.
The president advised students that whenever they visit their village, they should share with their family members, relatives and neighbours the knowledge of current affairs and information about public welfare schemes being implemented by the government.
Such efforts on their part will benefit their family and society, and will also add greater meaning and purpose to their education, she added.
This interaction with the meritorious students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) was organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
EMRS started in the year 1997-98 to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors, according to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.