‘No Caste’ category is more education-oriented: Survey

HYDERABAD: Individuals classified under the “No Caste” category show stronger early education outcomes and a higher preference for private schooling compared to the Telangana average.

According to the SEEEPC Survey report, only 30.2% of individuals in this category have education up to the primary level or below, lower than the state average of 38.1%, indicating better early-stage retention.

At the Intermediate level, the share stands at 42.4%, below the state average of 56.4%, raising questions about whether this reflects upward mobility or structural differences.

When it comes to higher education, the gap narrows. Around 36.8% of individuals in the “No Caste” group have attained diploma-level education or above, slightly higher than the state average of 36.3%.

“A lower proportion at the primary level usually signals better early-stage retention and access. It indicates that fewer individuals remain at the bottom of the education pyramid,” said an education policy researcher associated with the survey.

“The tilt towards private schooling reflects both aspiration and perception — families often associate private institutions with better quality, even when outcomes vary,” said Suresh Reddy, an education expert.

Experts noted that the trend could indicate smoother progression through the education system or hidden gaps that require further study.