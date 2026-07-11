Rajnath Singh to engineering students: Help build India’s maritime future

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the youth who are in domains of engineering, innovation, entrepreneurship and investment to contribute to nation-building, asserting that they should aim to build "not only their own future but also the future of India".

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of 'INS Mahendragiri' at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, the Defence Minister emphasised that there has never been a better time for domestic talent to thrive in the defence sector.

"I particularly want to say this to the youth of the country. If you are an engineer, innovator, entrepreneur, researcher, or investor, there has perhaps never been a better opportunity than today. Let us build not only our own future but also the future of India. Let us build such ships that protect our seas. Let us develop such technologies that determine the direction of future wars. And let us prepare such systems that make India self-reliant," Singh said.

The Minister also shared a visionary outlook for the region, comparing the potential of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to India's most iconic industrial cities.

"I had previously spoken about a group of eight drone companies building a 'Drone City' in Kurnool. Just as Surat is known as the 'Diamond City' and Bengaluru as the country's 'Silicon Valley,' I am confident that one day this region will be recognised as the country's 'Drone Hub,'" he stated.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that India's defence ecosystem has become significantly more open and capable, inviting talent to join the national mission of making the country stronger.

"The construction of a warship is not merely about building a single vessel; it fosters the development of an entire industrial ecosystem. The shipbuilding industry propels various sectors, including steel, electronics, sensors, propulsion systems, software, precision engineering, logistics, and numerous ancillary industries. This creates employment opportunities for millions, drives technological innovation, and gives fresh momentum to our economy. Therefore, when we build a ship, we are not only strengthening our Navy but also infusing new energy into India's economic power," he added.

He further mentioned key government initiatives which are designed to expand shipbuilding capacity.

"The government has launched several important initiatives such as the Maritime Development Fund, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme, and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme. These efforts will further strengthen our industrial base, expand shipbuilding capacity, and proportionally empower our maritime capabilities to safeguard India's growing economic interests," Singh said.

He added, "We aim to move forward by collaborating with domestic industries, the private sector, MSMEs, startups, innovators, and our global partners. With this vision, our government is working rapidly on 'Maritime India Vision 2030.' Through this, we are modernising our ports, expanding inland waterways, making the logistics network more efficient, and moving steadily toward the creation of a world-class maritime ecosystem."

Asserting India will carve out a distinct identity for itself, Singh said, "In the coming years, then, many naval projects lie ahead of us. Our goal is to position India as a major hub for shipbuilding and maritime defence innovation at the global level. I am fully confident that in the times ahead, our country will carve out a distinct identity for itself among the world's leading nations in this field."

Highlighting the naval ecosystem, the Defence Minister added, "With every ship, our ecosystem is becoming more mature, more efficient, and more confident. Therefore, I believe that every new ship is also a long-term investment in India's maritime future."