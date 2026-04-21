No assistance for RTE portal users in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Education offices at the blocks lack personnel to help parents applying online for their wards under the Right to Education (RTE), alleged activists in Coimbatore.

With the RTE admission portal opening on Monday, activists are concerned that the school education department has not deployed staff.

Pollachi-based activist K Prakash told TNIE that the Directorate of Matriculation Schools has announced parents can apply for RTE admissions at private matriculation schools for the 2026-27 academic year from April 20 to May 18.

The school education department should have deployed a staff at the block education offices to assist parents applying for the RTE admission on the portal, he said.

As officers made no arrangements this time, parents have been forced to visit private browsing centres to apply for RTE admission by spending `50, Prakash added.

He demanded immediate arrangements in this regard.

All-Private Schools Association president Mayadevi Shankar said that, as per norms, private schools should advertise RTE admissions by placing flex boards in front of the schools to inform parents.

She said that only then can parents know about the admissions, but some private schools did not follow this. She urged officers to monitor such violations. An officer from the district school education department said he would look into the matter.