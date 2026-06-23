‘No admission’: Gujarat govt school fills all seats before statewide enrolment drive

Vadodara: Vadodara’s Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School has filled all available admission seats for the 2026-27 academic year before the state’s annual school enrolment drive begins, prompting the school to place a “no admission” notice outside its premises amid sustained demand from parents.

The development comes ahead of the state government’s statewide 'Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra' scheduled from June 23 to June 25, an initiative aimed at ensuring that every eligible child is enrolled in school.

The programme was launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister. Established in 2010 and run by the Municipal Primary Education Committee in Vadodara, Kavi Dula Kaag Government Primary School has emerged as one of the city’s most sought-after government schools.