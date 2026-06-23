‘No admission’: Gujarat govt school fills all seats before statewide enrolment drive

Vadodara: Vadodara’s Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School has filled all available admission seats for the 2026-27 academic year before the state’s annual school enrolment drive begins, prompting the school to place a “no admission” notice outside its premises amid sustained demand from parents.
The development comes ahead of the state government’s statewide 'Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra' scheduled from June 23 to June 25, an initiative aimed at ensuring that every eligible child is enrolled in school.
The programme was launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister. Established in 2010 and run by the Municipal Primary Education Committee in Vadodara, Kavi Dula Kaag Government Primary School has emerged as one of the city’s most sought-after government schools.
The institution, which has been included under the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, currently caters to more than 1,700 students across 24 classrooms spread over three buildings.
The school’s popularity has led to a long waiting list for admissions each year. School authorities attribute the demand to its academic record, infrastructure and emphasis on all-around student development.
The campus features air-conditioned computer and science laboratories, a library, smart classrooms equipped with interactive panels, sports facilities, a medicinal plant garden and a landscaped campus.
Following its inclusion in the PM SHRI scheme, the school is expected to receive additional resources. Nine new classrooms have already been sanctioned, which is expected to increase its capacity to more than 2,000 students.
The school has consistently secured high grades in government evaluations, and its students have recorded notable performances in competitive examinations, including the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS), PSE, CET and Gyan Sadhana examinations.
Alongside academics, the school has focused on sports and cultural activities. Students have represented Gujarat in competitions such as Kho-Kho, Langdi and Rope Mallakhamb, winning medals and honours at district, state and national levels.
Under the PM SHRI framework, the school is also expected to receive a dedicated sports teacher. It additionally trains students in disciplines including archery and athletics.
A distinctive feature of the school is its “Bal Sansad” or Children’s Parliament initiative, which aims to foster leadership skills, democratic values and responsibility among students.
Participants are involved in committees overseeing areas such as the mid-day meal programme, prayer assemblies, cleanliness, gardening, health, water management and bulletin boards.
Committees are assessed on their performance, with the best-performing groups receiving recognition through a star-based system. The school has also achieved success in cultural competitions.
Between 2018 and 2025, its students secured top positions at the taluka, district and state levels in Ras Garba competitions organised under Kala Mahakumbh.
Students have also won accolades in other cultural events, including traditional wedding song competitions. As part of its PM SHRI status, the school is expected to receive a music teacher to support students participating in music-related activities and competitions.
The school’s work has drawn visits and recognition from senior state leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Education Minister Rivaba Jadeja, former education ministers Praful Pansheriya and Kuber Dindor, according to information released by the state government.
A representative from the BRICS group also recently visited the campus.
With admissions already closed before the start of the enrolment drive, Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School stands out as an example of the growing demand for government schools that combine academic performance with modern facilities and extracurricular opportunities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.