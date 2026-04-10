NMIMS partners with salesforce to build AI driven admissions platform

SVKM’s NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) has partnered with Salesforce to transform its admissions and student engagement systems through an AI-driven digital platform.

The collaboration aims to unify fragmented data systems, streamline admissions workflows, and deliver personalised engagement at scale as the university expands its multi-campus and digital presence.

NMIMS is building an integrated platform that brings together lead management, application processing and onboarding into a single system. The move is expected to improve operational efficiency, provide real-time visibility into admissions performance, and enable a more cohesive student experience.

As part of the rollout, NMIMS has deployed Agentforce Education and Agentforce Marketing solutions, integrated with MuleSoft, to manage the entire lead-to-admission cycle. The system enables automated capture and tracking of prospective students across digital channels, alongside AI-driven engagement based on individual preferences and behaviour.

It also streamlines application processing, document management and onboarding, while ensuring real-time data integration across departments. The university said this would support a more responsive and data-driven admissions process.

In its first phase, NMIMS has completed the workflow for NMAT-based admissions, laying the groundwork for broader implementation.

Amrishbhai Patel, Chancellor of NMIMS, said, “As NMIMS strengthens its presence across campuses, it is essential that we build systems that reflect our long-term vision for excellence. Our collaboration with Salesforce marks a pivotal step in creating a unified, intelligent foundation that enhances transparency, personalisation, and operational strength across the admissions and marketing ecosystem.”

The partnership reflects a wider shift in higher education towards integrated, data-driven systems that prioritise student experience.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said, “India’s leading universities are reimagining engagement in the digital era, moving beyond isolated systems to build intelligent, connected platforms that put students at the centre. NMIMS exemplifies this transformation.”