NMC under fire for stipend lapse; health Ministry orders immediate action

In a significant move, the health ministry has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to examine the issue of non-payment of stipends by medical colleges and institutions to their interns and postgraduates.

The move came after the Supreme Court on October 28, slammed the NMC saying it is “dragging its feet without any serious concern” and urged it to “wake up from its slumber and take appropriate steps”.

The direction came after RTI activist Dr KV Babu wrote to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on November 3, bringing to her attention the SC order and the NMC notification of July 11, which had asked medical colleges and institutions that were not paying stipends to share details of the payments, or face action.

Within hours after Dr Babu’s letter, the health ministry wrote to NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer, stating, “You are requested to examine the subject matter and take appropriate action at your end.”

“The ministry promptly forwarded my communication to the Secretary NMC to examine the subject matter. I am hopeful that the matter will get top priority now,” the ophthalmologist told this newspaper.

The NMC has been flip-flopping on this issue, leading to protests by medical students across the country. Various resident doctors’ associations have also taken up this issue.

The July 11 public notice, issued by NMC secretary Langer, warned that non-compliance by medical colleges regarding the stipend issue will result in action against them.

This notification came days before NMC contradicted itself on the controversial issue. It had issued an advisory stating that the college should first handle complaints regarding stipends, then those regarding the university it is affiliated with, and finally those regarding the state.

The SC has come down heavily on the NMC for failing to ensure that medical interns are paid stipends. It termed the lapse “deeply concerning” and “unjustified,” given the long hours worked by interns and postgraduates.

Lapse ‘deeply concerning, unjustified’, said SC

