NMC to integrate simulation-based training and competency certification into undergraduate medical education

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is working to make structured simulation training and competency assessment an integral part of undergraduate medical education, NMC Chairman Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth said on Monday.

Speaking at SimuVerse 2026, a three-day national conference on simulation-based medical education organised by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Dr Sheth said that while India continues to expand the number of medical seats, maintaining the quality of medical education remains equally important.

The Commission is working towards introducing competency assessment and certification through structured simulation training before students appear for university examinations. He added that digital learning, simulation and artificial intelligence would strengthen, rather than replace, conventional clinical teaching.

The second day of the conference brought together policymakers, medical educators and healthcare professionals to discuss competency-based medical education, simulation training and patient safety.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak said medical education must evolve alongside advances in technology while continuing to emphasise practical skills, compassion and ethical practice. He also urged medical professionals to prioritise their physical and mental well-being.

Dr Yagna Umesh Shukla, Chairman of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), said simulation-based learning allows healthcare professionals to practise complex procedures in a controlled environment before performing them on patients. He said the Commission's competency-based curriculum reforms for allied healthcare programmes aim to improve the quality and standardisation of healthcare education.

During the conference, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO), and Laerdal Medical India along with Addison Educational Services.