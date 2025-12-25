NMC releases NEET UG 2026 revised syllabus

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially released the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2026. The revised syllabus is now available on the NMC’s official website www.nmc.org.in .

According to a report in India Today, the updated syllabus outlines chapter-wise topics along with brief descriptions across all three sections of the medical entrance exam — Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2026 subject-wise syllabus overview

Physics

Important topics include Physics and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Rotational Motion, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Oscillations and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, Electronic Devices, and Experimental Skills.

Chemistry

The syllabus covers Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Thermodynamics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Periodicity, p-Block, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Organic Chemistry basics, Hydrocarbons, Organic Compounds containing Halogens, Oxygen and Nitrogen, Biomolecules, and Principles of Practical Chemistry.

Biology

Biology topics include Diversity in the Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant and Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and its Applications, and Ecology and Environment.