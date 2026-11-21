Indian medical graduates from recognised medical institutions in the Philippines can now appear for the country's Physician Licensure Examination (PLE), a step that could help them obtain registration to practise medicine there.
The development was confirmed by India's Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) communicated the decision last week.
Jain described it as an “important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries”.
The decision addresses one of the conditions prescribed by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from medical institutions abroad. Under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, graduates must meet the requirements for registration to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their primary medical qualification.
More than 7,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in the Philippines, with medicine among the fields attracting Indian applicants.
NMC conditions for foreign medical graduates
The NMC's FMGL Regulations require students pursuing medical education abroad to complete a course of at least 54 months, followed by a 12-month internship at the same foreign medical institution or an attached hospital. The programme must cover the prescribed subjects and use English as the medium of instruction.
The Indian Embassy in Manila, in an advisory issued on June 17, said the Philippines' Commission on Higher Education (CHED) had confirmed that the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme offered by its recognised higher education institutions met the NMC's prescribed course requirements.
The advisory also referred to Resolution No. 73, adopted by the Philippine House of Representatives on March 11, 2026. It endorsed the compliance of MD programmes at CHED-recognised institutions with NMC regulations and stated that graduates could practise in the Philippines after passing the PLE, subject to immigration requirements for foreign nationals.
At the time, the Embassy said it was awaiting guidance from Indian authorities on the reciprocity requirement under Philippine law. The latest confirmation from the Indian Ambassador indicates that the PRC has communicated a decision allowing eligible Indian graduates to take the examination.
PLE qualification does not grant automatic registration in India
Indian graduates who clear the Philippine examination will not automatically become eligible to practise in India.
Those returning to India must meet the NMC's requirements for foreign medical graduates, including qualifying the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
Passing the FMGE is required to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the NMC or a State Medical Council and begin medical practice in India.
Kadwin Pillai, director of Pune-based overseas medical education consultancy Transworld Educare, said the clarification would give students and parents greater certainty about the professional options available after completing medical education in the Philippines.
The PRC's decision follows discussions between Indian and Philippine authorities on medical qualification recognition and eligibility for professional registration.