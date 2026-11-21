Indian medical graduates from recognised medical institutions in the Philippines can now appear for the country's Physician Licensure Examination (PLE), a step that could help them obtain registration to practise medicine there.

The development was confirmed by India's Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) communicated the decision last week.

Jain described it as an “important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries”.

The decision addresses one of the conditions prescribed by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from medical institutions abroad. Under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, graduates must meet the requirements for registration to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their primary medical qualification.

More than 7,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in the Philippines, with medicine among the fields attracting Indian applicants.