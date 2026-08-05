NMC proposes sweeping overhaul of medical college approvals, drops state essentiality certificate

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a significant overhaul of the regulatory framework governing the establishment of new medical colleges, removing the long-standing requirement for an Essentiality Certificate (EC) from state governments while introducing stricter infrastructure and compliance norms. The draft amendments, published in July for stakeholder consultation, are among the most extensive changes to the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023.

At present, institutions seeking to establish a medical college must obtain an Essentiality Certificate and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned state government before applying to the NMC. Under the draft amendments, applicants would only require a Consent of Affiliation from a recognised university, with the NMC taking the final call on approval.

The proposed change significantly reduces the role of state governments in determining whether a new medical college is required in a particular region. The EC currently certifies the desirability and feasibility of establishing a medical college based on factors such as doctor-population ratio, existing medical colleges and regional healthcare needs.

The draft, however, also tightens norms for applicants. Medical colleges seeking permission to start new institutions, introduce courses or increase seats must have completed all infrastructure and statutory requirements before submitting their applications. Hospitals or academic buildings under construction would not be considered for approval.

The amendments also broaden the pool of eligible applicants by allowing companies registered under the Companies Act and registered trusts to establish medical colleges, while introducing a mandatory corpus fund to ensure the long-term financial viability of institutions. Incomplete applications would face outright rejection.

Earlier this year, the Commission also relaxed population-based norms and the cap on MBBS seats to facilitate expansion of medical education.

The draft regulations are open for stakeholder comments before being finalised. If notified, they would alter the process of establishing new medical colleges by replacing a state-led need assessment with a centralised approval mechanism overseen by the NMC.