The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a change to the rules governing foreign medical graduates, seeking to remove a condition related to the licence required to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their medical degree.
The proposed amendment could be relevant to Indian students pursuing medical education overseas who plan to return to India to practise.
Under the existing National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, a foreign medical graduate must be registered with the professional regulatory body in the country where the medical degree was awarded. Alternatively, the graduate must be eligible to obtain a licence to practise there, with the licence being equivalent to the one granted to citizens of that country.
The NMC now proposes to remove the licence-equivalence condition. Under the revised provision, a foreign medical graduate would only need to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where the degree was awarded.
The change has been proposed in sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the 2021 regulations.
What does the proposed change mean for students?
If approved, the amendment would remove the requirement for a foreign medical graduate's licence to be equivalent to that granted to citizens of the country where they studied. Instead, registration with the relevant professional regulatory body would be the stated requirement under this clause.
This is particularly relevant for Indian students considering medical courses in countries where the licensing system or eligibility conditions for foreign graduates may differ from those applicable to local citizens.
However, the proposal does not mean that students graduating from foreign medical institutions will automatically become eligible to practise in India. They will continue to be governed by the other applicable requirements under the NMC regulations.
Draft amendment open for feedback
The NMC said the draft amendment had been prepared and approved following due procedure. It has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders.
The draft regulations will be considered after 30 days from the date the relevant Gazette notification is made available to the public.
The amendment is therefore still a proposal and should not be treated as a change in the rules currently in force.
With inputs of PTI