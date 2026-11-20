The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a change to the rules governing foreign medical graduates, seeking to remove a condition related to the licence required to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their medical degree.

The proposed amendment could be relevant to Indian students pursuing medical education overseas who plan to return to India to practise.

Under the existing National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, a foreign medical graduate must be registered with the professional regulatory body in the country where the medical degree was awarded. Alternatively, the graduate must be eligible to obtain a licence to practise there, with the licence being equivalent to the one granted to citizens of that country.

The NMC now proposes to remove the licence-equivalence condition. Under the revised provision, a foreign medical graduate would only need to be registered with the respective professional regulatory body in the country where the degree was awarded.

The change has been proposed in sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the 2021 regulations.