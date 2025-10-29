NMC launches NTF website for mental health, seeks students’ inputs

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the launch of the website for the National Task Force, which was established by the Supreme Court to address mental health concerns among students and prevent student suicides in educational institutions.

The commission has encouraged all medical colleges to visit the website and take part in the survey.

The website, ntf.education.gov.in , was launched in August and acts as a primary platform for gathering diverse opinions from college students, parents, faculty members, mental health service providers, and institutions, Careers360 reports

It also seeks feedback from the general public, including friends and family members of students who have died by suicide, alumni, non-government organisations (NGOs), media professionals, and other concerned individuals.

The NTF website provides structured online questionnaires in English and Hind, to obtain anonymous and confidential feedback on various themes and concerns.

These include the campus atmosphere, inclusion, and belongingness; sources of distress and systemic discrimination; existing support systems and grievance redressal methods; and recommendations for increasing student welfare.

The Union Government is conducting mental health surveys to collect data from higher education institutions.

In addition to survey participation, NMC has requested that medical institutes provide students and staff members with a link to the survey's website, urging timely completion.