NMC invites applications to open new medical colleges for 2027-28

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited applications from institutions seeking to establish new medical colleges offering MBBS courses or increase their annual intake of MBBS seats for the 2027-28 academic year.
The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) opened its online application portal on October 8. Applicants must submit their primary applications, along with the prescribed fees, by December 31, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, according to a public notice issued by the board, Medical Dialogues reports.
The application process will take place through the designated online portal in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, as amended.
Part A of the application covers the primary submission and opened on October 8. Part B, which concerns compliance with Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) and assessment requirements, will open on November 1. Applicants can access Part B only after submitting Part A.
Infrastructure and financial requirements
Institutions seeking permission to establish new medical colleges must submit documents covering their ownership and management structure, registration, affiliation, financial capacity and infrastructure.
Applicants must provide a valid Consent of Affiliation issued by a recognised university after the requisite inspection. They must also submit audited balance sheets for the preceding three financial years, a solvency certificate issued by a chartered accountant within the prescribed period, and authorisations allowing banks to share financial information with the NMC.
Documents relating to land and buildings, including ownership records and applicable completion, occupancy and fire safety certificates, are also required. Applicants must provide details of the proposed project cost, funding sources and hospital facilities.
Existing colleges seeking to increase their MBBS intake must meet the applicable regulatory requirements, including those relating to hospital infrastructure, staffing and affiliation.