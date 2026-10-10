NMC invites applications to open new medical colleges for 2027-28

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited applications from institutions seeking to establish new medical colleges offering MBBS courses or increase their annual intake of MBBS seats for the 2027-28 academic year.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) opened its online application portal on October 8. Applicants must submit their primary applications, along with the prescribed fees, by December 31, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, according to a public notice issued by the board, Medical Dialogues reports.

The application process will take place through the designated online portal in accordance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, as amended.

Part A of the application covers the primary submission and opened on October 8. Part B, which concerns compliance with Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) and assessment requirements, will open on November 1. Applicants can access Part B only after submitting Part A.