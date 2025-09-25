NMC directs medical colleges to adopt interim PwBD student admission guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued new guidelines to all medical schools and institutes across the country for MBBS admissions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in the academic year 2025-26.

The apex medical body issued a notice on September 16, 2025, directing institutions to immediately implement the new framework. The Commission directed educational institutions to "implement these Interim Guidelines in letter and spirit, ensuring equitable access and necessary accommodations for PwBD candidates, in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016."

The notification was sent to the principals and heads of medical colleges and teaching hospitals, the Times of India reported. The NMC further said that any questions or explanations should be referred to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Earlier this year, in accordance with Supreme Court orders, the NMC issued interim guidelines to govern the admission procedure for PwBD students in MBBS courses for 2025–26.

These measures were implemented in response to the Supreme Court's ruling in Om Rathod vs Union of India and related cases, which asked for a revision of the 2019 Disability Guidelines released by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The Interim Guidelines, which are now mandatory for all medical colleges, state:

Submission of a valid UDID card issued by a designated medical authority under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A self-certified affidavit in the format specified in Schedule I.

A designated medical board will verify the affidavit while also assessing the candidate's functional ability.

Previously, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) clarified that the designated boards are responsible for verification and functional assessment. The Interim Guidelines provide detailed evaluation processes.

This step by the NMC is viewed as an important step to ensure equitable access for PwBD applicants to medical education while also aligning admission standards with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act of 2016.