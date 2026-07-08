NMC demands immediate CCTV compliance from 70 medical colleges

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a public notice directing medical colleges and institutions under its purview to comply with mandatory CCTV installation and surveillance-sharing norms.

According to the notice, existing NMC regulations make it mandatory for medical colleges to install 25 cameras at prescribed locations, set up a Network Video Recorder (NVR), and maintain a 30-day playback of footage.

The notice cited UGMSR-2023 dated August 16, 2023, PGMSR-2023 (Amendment) dated February 2, 2026 and MARB Regulations 2023 dated June 2, 2023 to highlight that the directions have been communicated before.

Despite this, the Commission noted that several institutions have failed to fall in line. The notice states that the "NMC team has continuously followed up with Medical Colleges who have not followed above NMC regulations/guidelines for installation of CCTV system & has not shared its feed vide NVR but still some Medical Colleges have not yet linked their NVR with the Commission."

The NMC further asserted that "all such Medical Colleges/Institutions under NMC which are not complying with the above-referred regulations/guidelines are directed to comply the same on immediate basis."

The notice flagged 70 colleges and institutions for non-compliance, urging them to swiftly adopt the directive.