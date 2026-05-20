NMC chairman re-nominated as chief of governing body of board of medical exams

New Delhi: National Medical Commission Chairman Dr Abhijat Sheth has been re-nominated as the president of the governing body of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for a third consecutive term, according to a Union Health Ministry notification.
The NBEMS conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral medical examinations, including the NEET-PG, and oversees various diplomate and fellowship programmes across the country.
The notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the appointments will be effective from June 16, 2026, for a period of one year or until the reconstitution of a new governing body, whichever is earlier.
Dr Rakesh Sharma was also re-nominated to the governing body for a third consecutive term, while the entire existing board has been retained, reflecting continuity in the functioning of the apex postgraduate medical examination body.
Under Rule 6(i)(b), the government re-appointed Director of AIIMS, Delhi Dr Nikhil Tandon as vice president representing Medicine and Allied Sciences, Dr C Mallikarjuna representing Community Medicine and Dr Minu Bajpai representing Basic Medical Sciences.
The members re-nominated under Rule 6(i)(m) include Dr Hem Chandra, Dr Sudha Seshayyan and Dr Bipin Puri.
The notification further retained Professor Rajoo Singh Chhina and Dr S N Basu as members under Rule 6(i)(o), alongside Sharma and Sheth.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.