NMC cautions students against fake medical colleges, fraudulent admission offers

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has cautioned students and parents against taking admission or making payments to medical colleges without verifying their authenticity and regulatory approval, amid instances of institutions offering medical courses without statutory permission.

The advisory comes in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court in an ongoing case -- Ayesha Jain v Amity University, Noida and Others -- in which the court directed regulatory bodies, including the commission, to caution students and parents against dealing with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.