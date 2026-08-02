NMC asks medical colleges to set up enabling units for students with benchmark disabilities

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its regulation to constitute an Enabling Unit for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) to facilitate inclusive education, reasonable accommodation and barrier-free access for students.
In a circular issued on July 27, the NMC said the direction has been issued in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and in pursuance of the Supreme Court's directions.
The commission said the unit will function as the "single point of contact" for students with benchmark disabilities.
It will facilitate access to reasonable accommodation, academic and clinical support measures, receive and address requests for disability-specific accommodations during study, including clinical training and internship, and coordinate with disability assessment boards and other authorities for timely implementation of support measures.
The circular also asked medical colleges to ensure that the unit is functional, adequately publicised and readily accessible to students with benchmark disabilities to promote an inclusive educational environment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.