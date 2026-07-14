NMC approves increase of 50 MBBS seats at Goa Medical College, intake to rise to 250

Panaji: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at Goa Medical College (GMC), taking the annual intake from 200 to 250 students from the academic year 2026-27, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described the approval as a significant boost to medical education in the state, saying the enhanced intake would create greater opportunities for aspiring medical students.
"The National Medical Commission has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at Goa Medical College, raising the total intake from 200 to 250 seats from the academic year 2026-27. The expansion will further strengthen Goa's medical education ecosystem and augment the state's healthcare human resources," he said.
Sawant expressed gratitude to the NMC for its continued support in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Goa.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane termed the approval "a proud milestone for Goa" and said the NMC had issued the Letter of Permission in this regard.
"Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand quality medical education and build a stronger healthcare ecosystem, this will create more opportunities for aspiring doctors and further strengthen healthcare in Goa," Rane said in his post on X.
He thanked Union Health Minister J P Nadda for his support and guidance in securing the approval.
Goa Medical College, the state's premier government medical institution, currently admits 200 MBBS students annually. With the latest approval from the NMC, it will admit 250 students from the 2026-27 academic session.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.