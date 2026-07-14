NMC approves 50 more MBBS seats in Government Medical College Jammu

Srinagar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to increase the annual MBBS intake at the Government Medical College Jammu by 50 seats, an official spokesperson said on Monday.
The announcement was made by the Health and Medical Education Department.
The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the NMC has issued the Letter of Permission approving an additional 50 MBBS seats for the college, the spokesperson said.
With this approval, the total annual intake capacity at the Government Medical College Jammu will rise from the existing 200 seats to 250 seats, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026-27, he added.
Last week, the NMC approved an additional 50 MBBS seats for the Government Medical College Srinagar, raising the total intake to 250.
On the allocation of additional seats in these medical colleges, the Health and Medical Education Department said the expansion reflects the government's steadfast commitment to upgrading medical infrastructure, improving human resource capacity, and providing greater opportunities for local youth to pursue medical careers within the region.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.