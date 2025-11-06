NMC allots 50 additional MBBS seats in Tripura

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted 50 more MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College and Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Agartala, aiming to improve medical education.

Currently, the college's total admissions intake is 100; with this extension, it will climb to 150. This increases the total number of MBBS seats in Agartala to 450.

This expansion is expected to reduce competition among aspiring medical students while also addressing the region's growing demand for healthcare professionals.

According to a recent PTI report, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 more MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

"This marks a major step forward in Tripura's efforts to expand medical education and improve healthcare access," Saha said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Saha emphasised the government's ongoing commitment to healthcare development, stating that Tripura had secured an additional 225 MBBS seats over the last three years, demonstrating its steady progress in developing medical facilities.

Expressing gratitude to national leadership, the Chief Minister further added, "My sincere thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda Ji for their steadfast support and guidance in advancing Tripura's health sector”.