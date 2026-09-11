NLSIU reschedules 34th annual convocation to October 17 after earlier cancellation

Bengaluru, Karnataka (PTI): City-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will hold its 34th annual convocation on October 17, after cancelling last month the ceremony originally scheduled for September 12, citing "unavoidable circumstances".
In an email to students, NLSIU Registrar said the decision to hold the convocation was taken at the 107th meeting of the Executive Council and the 40th meeting of the General Council held on September 9.
The two governing bodies, chaired by the Chief Justice of India in his capacity as Chancellor of the university, approved a proposal to hold the convocation in October and resolved to conduct it on October 17, according to the communication.
"At the 107th Meeting of the Executive Council and the 40th Meeting of the General Council held on September 9, 2026, NLSIU discussed a proposal to hold the 34th Annual Convocation in October 2026. The Executive Council and the General Council... approved the proposal and resolved to hold the 34th Annual Convocation on October 17, 2026," it said.
The governing bodies also resolved that all graduating students would be formally conferred their degrees on October 17, either in person or in absentia, and a detailed schedule and other relevant instructions will be issued separately.
The earlier cancellation followed opposition from students and alumni over the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.
In a statement dated August 15, the students and alumni of NLSIU had condemned the now-withdrawn BCI order to halt the enrolment of students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and expressed their solidarity with them, who they said have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power over the police assault on protesting students in Delhi.
The latest communication does not specify whether the CJI would attend the October 17 ceremony.
Earlier, while cancelling the graduation ceremony, the university had said that all graduating students would be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.