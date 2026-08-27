NLSIU Cancels 2026 Convocation: Degrees to be conferred In Absentia; Students can collect certificates on campus

Students can choose how to receive certificates

The university has also made arrangements for graduates to receive their certificates despite the cancellation of the physical ceremony.

Students will reportedly have two options: they can receive their certificates by courier or collect them from the NLSIU campus. The university said it will share a new form and the process with graduating students to allow them to indicate their preferred option.

The development means that the graduating batch will receive formal recognition of their degrees even though the traditional convocation ceremony will not take place.