NLSAT 2026 registrations open; more details here

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, will open the registration window for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2026 today, November 15, on its official portal, nls.ac.in . The entrance exam serves as the gateway to the university’s BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes.

The admission process will be conducted entirely online. Candidates must complete the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed fee to finalise their submission. NLSAT is known for its unique multi-stage testing format, combining an objective section with a descriptive component to evaluate comprehension, analytical abilities and writing skills.

According to the university’s schedule, the application window opens today, with the deadline set for January 31, 2026. The entrance exam is scheduled for March 2, 2026, and will be held in offline mode across designated centres nationwide. The admit cards are expected to be released in the third week of February.

NLSIU has advised aspirants to carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying. For the BA LLB (Hons) programme, candidates must have completed Class 12 or its equivalent. LLM applicants must hold an LLB degree, while PhD candidates require a postgraduate qualification in law or a related discipline.

How to apply:

Visit the official website: nls.ac.in Click on the NLSAT 2026 registration link Create a login ID and fill in the online application form Upload documents, including a recent photograph and signature Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and save the confirmation page

NLSIU has urged applicants to submit their forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.