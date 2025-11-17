NLSAT 2026 registration opens for multiple NLSIU programmes

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has opened registrations for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT 2026). Applicants can now access the link through the university’s official website, nls.ac.in, and submit their forms until March 23, 2026.

NLSAT remains the central admissions route for a range of academic programmes. As noted by TimesNow, the 2026 cycle covers the 3-year LLB (Hons) with an intake of 120 seats for the academic year 2026–27, the BA (Hons), the two-year Master’s programmes in Public Policy, and doctoral programmes across law, humanities, social sciences, and public policy.

Each course requires candidates to meet the eligibility criteria outlined by the university, and only applicants who satisfy these conditions will be considered.

NLSIU notes that the examination will be conducted in April 2026. With several of the programmes drawing strong national interest, the test is expected to attract applicants from varied academic backgrounds. The university advises candidates to review admission requirements closely and prepare well in advance to strengthen their chances of selection.

The registration process is entirely online, as highlighted by TimesNow. Candidates must visit the official website, follow the admissions page prompts, and upload the required documents. Preparing these documents beforehand can help avoid delays as the deadline nears.

Applicants are encouraged to track updates on the official website for any further instructions related to the examination and admission procedures.