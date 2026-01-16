NLIU Bhopal pioneers unlimited free counselling for students, becoming India’s first law university to offer the service

The National Law Institute University, Bhopal, has entered into a partnership with MindPeers, a mental health and wellbeing platform, becoming the first law university in India to offer unlimited counselling sessions free of cost to all its students.

The partnership is aimed at making professional mental health support easier to access for law students. By allowing students to seek anonymous, professional and confidential help, the collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within legal education in the country.

Every student at NLIU Bhopal will have access to free and unlimited online counselling sessions conducted by trained and certified mental health professionals associated with Mindpeers along with self assessment tests, engaging tools like CogniArt as well as insights into their therapy progress. All features will be available confidentially through the Mindpeers website and app.

The partnership comes at a time when student mental health concerns are becoming increasingly acute. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2023 data, 13,892 students died by suicide in India in 2023, accounting for 8.1 percent of all suicide deaths in the country. The data also reflects a 65 percent increase in student suicides over the past decade, underlining the urgent need for accessible mental health support within educational institutions.