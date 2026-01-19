Nitish Kumar Reddy seeks blessings at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday.



Reddy had a decent outing in the third and final against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, with the bat he slammed 53 in 57 balls, with two fours and two sixes and stitched an important partnership with Virat Kohli of 88 runs, however, his efforts went in vain as Kiwi's defeated India by 41 runs.

After offering prayer at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Reddy, while speaking to ANI, said, "I had a Darshan of Mahakaleshwar, and I feel that we received a great blessing."



Reddy broke into India's T20I and Test side in 2024, and finished the year with a century in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG against Australia. He has appeared in 4 ODIs for India, scoring 100 runs at an average of 33.33 with a fifty.