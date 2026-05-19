NITI Aayog names University of Hyderabad, Telangana’s ‘lead knowledge institution’

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has been nominated as the Lead Knowledge Institution (LKI) for the Telangana government under the State Support Mission (SSM) of NITI Aayog.
The nomination was communicated by the state Planning department. Under the initiative, UoH will support the government with research-based policy inputs, technical expertise, monitoring and evaluation frameworks, data analytics and capacity building.
The university will work with the Planning department and other government agencies to prepare policy recommendations and action plans linked to Telangana’s development priorities. The collaboration will cover sectors including economics and finance, agriculture, industry and infrastructure, health, education, urban development, technology, entrepreneurship and human resource development.
Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof J Anuradha said the nomination was an important recognition for the university and reflected the state government’s confidence in its academic and research capabilities. She said the initiative would allow faculty members and researchers to contribute to evidence-based governance and public policy, while supporting Telangana’s broader Vision 2047 goals.