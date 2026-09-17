NITI Aayog weighs IISER Council, lower PhD fees to strengthen research ecosystem

New Delhi: NITI Aayog is considering the creation of an IISER Council and a reduction in PhD fees as part of efforts to strengthen research and innovation at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

The proposals were discussed during a brainstorming session on ‘Catalysing R&D in IISERs in India’, which brought together the directors of the seven IISERs. The meeting focused on ways to improve research outcomes, strengthen institutional coordination and attract more talent to the research ecosystem.

One of the key proposals was the establishment of an IISER Council, which could provide a common platform for the seven institutes and facilitate greater coordination among them. The proposed council could also help address shared challenges related to research, administration and academic programmes. However, details regarding its structure, powers and functioning are yet to be finalised.

The meeting also considered rationalising PhD fees at IISERs. Lowering doctoral fees could make research programmes more accessible to students and help the institutes attract talented researchers. The proposal comes amid wider discussions on improving India's research environment and making doctoral education more competitive.

Another focus was on strengthening the faculty and research workforce at IISERs. Discussions highlighted the need to attract and retain high-quality researchers and provide an environment that supports long-term scientific research.

The meeting also stressed the importance of translational research, which involves taking scientific discoveries from laboratories towards practical applications, technologies and solutions.

The proposals are part of ongoing discussions to strengthen India's research ecosystem. However, the IISER Council and changes to PhD fees remain under consideration, and a final decision on their implementation is yet to be announced.