NITI Aayog to release national study on low citizen turnout in Gram Sabhas

New Delhi (IANS): A national study that examined participation in Gram Sabhas across states and union territories found low citizen turnout and identified barriers and pathways to strengthen their grassroots engagement, an official statement said on Monday, adding that the report will be released on June 30.
The statement from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said the National Study Report on 'Low Participation in Gram Sabha across States and Union Territories' will be released here by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member, NITI Aayog.
The report, prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj for the ministry, is based on extensive field research covering about 7,790 respondents across around 400 Gram Panchayats in 26 states and union territories, including PESA and women‑led Gram Panchayats.
It examines dimensions influencing gram sabha participation, including awareness levels, communication systems, inclusiveness, institutional responsiveness, governance practices, infrastructure availability, and citizen perceptions, with the aim of identifying practical measures for strengthening participatory democracy and grassroots governance.
The report also provides evidence-based actionable inputs for policy formulation, institutional strengthening, and enhanced citizen participation in Gram Sabhas.
The Gram Sabha, envisaged under Article 243A of the Constitution, is the cornerstone of participatory local governance, the statement noted.
This National Study Report, seeks to identify the factors affecting citizen participation and recommend measures to strengthen gram sabhas, fostering more vibrant, inclusive, and accountable Panchayati Raj Institutions across rural India.
India’s Gram Panchayats have routed over Rs 3 lakh crore in cumulative payments through the eGramSwaraj platform and the AI‑powered SabhaSaar meeting tool is now available in 23 Indian languages.
Payments through eGramSwaraj are made directly to vendors and service providers in real time, ensuring complete digital traceability.
Additionally, the platform is integrated with the Public Financial Management System and it streamlined planning, accounting and expenditure at the Panchayat level.
The system replaced cash-based and paper-driven processes with a fast, accountable and fraud-resistant system.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.