NITI Aayog report lays bare realities of education system: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The editorial highlighted that over the past eight to nine years, around 92,000 schools have closed. Although official channels attribute part of this reduction to school consolidation due to low enrollment, overall school count dropped by nearly 1,00,000 despite a growing population. More than 1,00,000 primary schools nationwide function with only a single teacher responsible for handling all subjects across Classes 1 through 4. Conversely, 7,993 schools currently report zero enrolled students despite maintaining active staff. Out of 24.69 crore students enrolled across 14.71 lakh schools, primary school enrollment stands at 90.9 per cent but sharply plummets to 58.4 per cent by the higher secondary level (Class 12).