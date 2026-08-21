NITI Aayog proposes skilling from Class 6, calls for shift from degree-led hiring

NITI Aayog has proposed a major overhaul of India's skilling system, calling for vocational and employability training to begin in Class 6 and for hiring practices to move away from an exclusive focus on degrees.

The proposals are part of NITI Aayog's report, ‘Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047’, released on August 18. The report argues that India's skilling efforts need to be judged by whether they lead to employment, higher wages and career progression, rather than by the number of people trained.

NITI Aayog said more than 7.67 crore people have been formally skilled since 2014-15, while the Union Budget for 2025-26 allocated ₹34,000 crore towards skilling-related expenditure across Central ministries. Despite this scale, the report said outcomes remain uneven.