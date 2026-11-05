NITI Aayog launches state-wise research dashboard, Tamil Nadu leads in publications and patents

NITI Aayog has launched the India Science and Technology (S&T) Scoreboard, an interactive platform that tracks research output, quality, patents and innovation across India's states and Union Territories. The dashboard is intended to help state governments assess their research capabilities, identify gaps and use comparable data to frame science and technology policies.

Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri unveiled the platform in New Delhi. The initiative brings together information on higher education institutions, research and development centres, deep-tech startups and incubators, along with data on scientific publications and patent applications.

The platform also moves beyond counting research papers. It includes indicators covering research quality, citation impact, collaboration and open-access publications across three sectors: academia, government research laboratories and industry.

NITI Aayog Member (Science and Technology) Abhay Karandikar said research and innovation data had remained fragmented across multiple sources, making it difficult for states to assess their performance. The new dashboard brings ecosystem, publication and patent information together, with historical trends that allow states to track progress over time.