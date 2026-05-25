NITI Aayog CEO calls for aligning education, skilling with evolving economic needs

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO Nidhi Chibber has underlined the importance of continued efforts towards aligning education, skilling, and employment ecosystems with the evolving requirements of the economy, according to an official statement.
On 22nd May 2026, NITI Aayog convened the first meeting of the High Powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee' under the chairpersonship of Chibber.
Speaking at the meeting, Chibber observed that India's demographic dividend presents opportunities to accelerate growth through appropriate policy measures to create productive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth.
According to the statement, the Committee noted that the services sector continues to play a pivotal role in India's economic development, and highlighted its growing contribution to economic resilience, export competitiveness, employment quality, global value chains, and potential to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
The Committee decided to meet at regular intervals and focus on identifying actionable recommendations to enhance employability, foster entrepreneurship, strengthen industry-relevant skilling, and accelerate growth in the services sector.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to transform India's demographic dividend into a growth dividend, enhance coordinated action among the Centre, States, industry, academia, and the skilling ecosystem, and develop future-ready policy responses for bridging the gap between education, employment, and entrepreneurship.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.