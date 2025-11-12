NIT Warangal to offer free GATE 2026 coaching, applications open

The National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) has started accepting applications for its free Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) coaching sessions.

The SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) Cell is offering free coaching to students at NIT Warangal and other engineering colleges in and around Warangal, the Indian Express reports.

NIT Warangal will begin the free GATE 2026 coaching sessions on November 17 and will end on January 9, 2026, conducting them for a total duration of 8 weeks. According to an NIT Warangal statement, classes will be offered in the evenings from 5 pm to 9 pm, with the exception of Sundays.

The tutoring is available to students doing BTech in any branch at NIT Warangal or other engineering colleges.

Students must fill out a thorough application form that seeks basic biographical information, academic records, and verification of GATE registration.

To enroll for the coaching programme, candidates must submit their SSC certificate, caste certificate, college ID or Aadhaar card, GATE 2026 application form, and a recent passport-sized photograph. ​

Interested students should complete the application form issued by the SC/ST Cell and return it with the necessary papers. For more information or to ask questions, please contact the SC/ST Cell office at NIT Warangal.