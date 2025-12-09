NIT Unveils New Housing Model to Slash Construction Time and Costs

TIRUCHY: The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) at NIT Tiruchy has unveiled 'Sentinel', a prototype building developed by a faculty-led start-up that showcases a new Cold-Formed Steel (CFS)-Concrete-Brick Composite Housing Technology designed to cut construction time, reduce cement use, and lower building costs while improving structural strength.

Conceptualised and executed by Senthilkumar Rajendran, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, along with his student team, the prototype integrates lightweight cold-formed steel framing with galvanised steel sheets, eco-friendly brick infill, composite beams, and shear wall systems.