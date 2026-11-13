NIT Trichy PhD Admission 2027 closes today for 65 HTRA seats; check fellowship, eligibility and selection dates

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli will close online registrations for its PhD admission January 2027 session today, November 13, at 11.59 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official Samarth portal, nittadm.samarth.edu.in/2026/.

According to the admission brochure, the institute has announced 65 tentative Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) seats across 17 departments, along with one additional fellowship under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme.

The admission process covers full-time and part-time research programmes in Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Sciences, Computer Applications, Management, and Humanities and Social Sciences.