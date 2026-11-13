NIT Trichy PhD Admission 2027 closes today for 65 HTRA seats; check fellowship, eligibility and selection dates

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli will close online registrations for its PhD admission January 2027 session today, November 13, at 11.59 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official Samarth portal, nittadm.samarth.edu.in/2026/.
According to the admission brochure, the institute has announced 65 tentative Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) seats across 17 departments, along with one additional fellowship under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme.
The admission process covers full-time and part-time research programmes in Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Sciences, Computer Applications, Management, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
Under the HTRA category, selected scholars will receive financial assistance as prescribed by the Ministry of Education.
The fellowship structure is:
First two years: Rs 37,000 per month
Next three years: Rs 42,000 per month, subject to performance evaluation
Maximum duration: Five years or until thesis submission, whichever is earlier
HTRA scholars must also assist their departments with academic activities for at least eight hours per week.
Additionally, one fellowship under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme is available in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. It offers Rs 46,250 per month during the first two years and Rs 52,500 per month during the subsequent three years, subject to scheme conditions.
The institute has announced the following tentative HTRA seat distribution:
Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering — six seats each
Chemical Engineering, Computer Applications, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and Physics — five seats each
Architecture and Planning, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Instrumentation and Control Engineering — four seats each
Chemistry and Management Studies — three seats each
Humanities and Social Sciences and Mathematics — two seats each
Energy and Environment and Production Engineering — one seat each
The distribution is provisional and subject to the institute's admission rules.
For regular postgraduate applicants, the general eligibility requirement is 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5 in both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.
For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum is 55% marks or a CGPA of 6.0.
However, GATE qualification is not mandatory for every admission category.
The institute has provided an alternative national-level PhD entrance examination route for specified engineering-related HTRA applicants.
Candidates applying under non-stipendiary, project and part-time categories are also exempt from mandatory GATE qualification but must appear for the institute's prescribed entrance examination.
Applicants should verify the department-specific eligibility conditions before applying.
Candidates can apply to a maximum of three eligible departments, subject to separate application fees.
General, EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,000 per department
SC, ST and PwD: Rs 500 per department
The application fee is non-refundable.
NIT Trichy has clarified that no corrections will be permitted after final submission. Candidates should therefore verify their academic qualifications, category details and uploaded documents carefully.
The selection process involves application screening, followed by an offline written examination and interview for shortlisted candidates.
The institute has tentatively scheduled the written test and interviews from December 15 to 17, 2026.
Candidates should check the official institute website for the final department-wise schedule.
The application portal will close at 11.59 pm on November 13, 2026.