NIT Silchar PhD Admission 2027 closes November 16; fellowship, part-time research options available

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar will close registrations for its PhD admission January–June 2027 session on November 16, 2026, at 5 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, admission.nits.ac.in.

According to the admission notification dated October 23, the institute is inviting applications across engineering, science, management, and humanities and social sciences departments.

The admission process offers two categories: Group A, with fellowship opportunities, and Group B, without institute-funded financial assistance.

However, candidates must complete an additional requirement after submitting the online application: emailing the final application PDF to the institute by November 16.