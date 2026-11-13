NIT Silchar PhD Admission 2027 closes November 16; fellowship, part-time research options available

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar will close registrations for its PhD admission January–June 2027 session on November 16, 2026, at 5 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, admission.nits.ac.in.
According to the admission notification dated October 23, the institute is inviting applications across engineering, science, management, and humanities and social sciences departments.
The admission process offers two categories: Group A, with fellowship opportunities, and Group B, without institute-funded financial assistance.
However, candidates must complete an additional requirement after submitting the online application: emailing the final application PDF to the institute by November 16.
The institute has divided PhD admissions into two groups.
Group A — With Fellowship: This category is intended for regular, full-time research scholars who may receive financial assistance under Ministry of Education, CSIR, UGC or other recognised funding agency guidelines.
Fellowships are subject to availability and the applicable conditions.
Group B — Without Fellowship: This category includes regular self-financed candidates, sponsored applicants, part-time research scholars, institute employees, project staff and candidates seeking external registration.
Group B candidates will not receive financial assistance or a stipend from NIT Silchar.
For sponsored and part-time categories, applicants must meet the prescribed professional experience requirements and submit the relevant sponsorship or No Objection Certificate documents.
The admission notification covers 11 departments, including Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Management Studies, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
Some of the research areas listed include:
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing
Quantum Computing, cybersecurity and 5G/6G networks
Renewable energy and electric vehicles
Computational Mathematics and optimisation
Environmental Engineering and sustainable technologies
Marketing, Human Resource Management and organisational behaviour
Economics and interdisciplinary research
Candidates should verify the research specialisations available in their chosen department before applying.
Eligibility varies according to the department and admission group.
For several postgraduate entry routes, the prescribed minimum is 60% marks or a CPI of 6.5, with relaxation to 55% or a CPI of 6.0 for eligible SC, ST and PwD candidates.
Group A applicants must also satisfy the relevant national-level examination requirements.
The notification provides a separate engineering PhD entry route for eligible BTech graduates with a valid GATE score and higher academic performance requirements.
Candidates appearing in the final year of specified postgraduate programmes can also apply, provided their results are declared before final admission.
The prescribed processing fees are:
General and OBC: Rs 1,000
SC, ST, PwD and EWS: Rs 500
The fee applies per department.
Applicants must submit their forms online and send the final application PDF to phd_admission@nits.ac.in on or before November 16.
The email subject should mention the PhD application, department and admission group, as prescribed in the notification.
No physical application copy is required.
The institute has announced the following admission timeline:
November 16, 2026: Application deadline
November 25: Publication of shortlisted candidates
December 9: Written test and departmental interview
December 18: Provisional selection list
January 4–6, 2027: Registration of selected candidates
Shortlisting will consider academic performance, beginning from Class 10.
All shortlisted applicants under Groups A and B must appear for the centralised written examination at NIT Silchar, followed by a departmental interview.
Candidates should monitor the official portal for admission-related updates.