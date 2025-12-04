NIT Rourkela unveils Nature-Based wastewater system to Revitalise dhobi ghats, protect urban water bodies

The pilot project was tested at the institute’s own dhobi ghat, which generates around 1,400 litres of detergent-heavy wastewater daily. The system reduced surfactants and chemical oxygen demand (COD) to within the permissible 1 ppm limit set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The setup includes two cylindrical constructed wetland units combined with a microbial fuel cell. Each unit contains gravel, sand and soil layers, along with graphite chunks acting as anode and cathode components. Both units are planted with locally available wetland species Canna spp. Laundry wastewater is pumped from the dhobi ghat to an overhead tank before entering the treatment units, producing odourless and colourless water suitable for reuse.

The system’s ability to generate real-time bioelectricity and scale up through additional units makes it a viable decentralised wastewater solution for urban slums, peri-urban areas and rural laundry setups. Its adaptability positions it for deployment in high-density dhobi ghats such as those in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi and Bengaluru’s Halasuru.