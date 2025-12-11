NIT Rourkela Secures Patent for Indigenous AI Robot Capable of Natural Human Interaction

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology Rourkela has secured a patent for an indigenously developed AI-powered robotic system designed to interact with people in a natural, human-like manner. Built using Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models, the robot integrates verbal and non-verbal communication to enable seamless human–machine interaction.

The system can understand everyday language, follow spoken instructions, answer questions, and engage in real-time conversations that go beyond pre-coded responses. Developed as an approachable companion for homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals and community spaces, the innovation is now patented under Patent No. 574589 (Application No. 202531022107).

The research has been published in Computers and Electrical Engineering (Elsevier), in a paper co-authored by Dr. Anup Nandy, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Dr. Asim Kumar Naskar, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering; research scholar Sougatamoy Biswas; and M. Tech. graduate Rahul Saw.