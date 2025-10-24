NIT Rourkela researchers develop intelligent hybrid microgrid

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, researchers have developed an intelligent control system that can automatically manage the electricity flow from solar, wind, and battery sources.

This innovative 'hybrid microgrid' can deliver clean and continuous power supply to areas in the countryside that have no access to the main electric power grid.

The findings of this research have been published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications in a paper co-authored by Prof. Arnab Ghosh, in collaboration with Prof. Krishna Roy, Assistant Professors, Department of Electrical Engineering, and Ms. Ananya Pritilagna Biswal, Research Scholar, NIT Rourkela.