NIT Rourkela launches four new deep-tech programmes for 2026-27

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has announced the launch of four new academic programmes from the 2026-27 academic session, aimed at strengthening interdisciplinary education and preparing students for emerging technology sectors.

The newly introduced programmes include BTech in Mathematics and Computing, BTech in Engineering Physics, MTech in Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and MTech in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis.

According to the institute, the programmes are designed to address growing industry demand in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing and scientific innovation.

Speaking about the initiative, Dean Academic Prof Ashok Kumar Turuk said "The programmes align with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to promote multidisciplinary learning and research-driven innovation."

The BTech in Mathematics and Computing programme, offered by the Department of Mathematics, will include subjects such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cryptography, statistical modelling and advanced computing. The inaugural batch will admit 25 students through JEE Main.

The Department of Physics and Astronomy will offer the BTech in Engineering Physics, focusing on areas including semiconductor devices, quantum technologies, photonics, nanotechnology and space technology. Admissions will also be conducted through JEE Main, with an intake of 25 students.

NIT Rourkela has also introduced an MTech programme in Semiconductor Devices and Technology amid increasing demand for skilled professionals in India’s semiconductor sector. The programme will cover semiconductor fabrication, wafer technology, device characterisation and packaging technologies. The inaugural batch will admit 15 students through GATE.

Another new offering, MTech in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis, will be offered by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. The programme will focus on deep learning, image and speech processing, autonomous systems and biomedical signal analysis. The first batch will include 12 students through GATE admissions.

The institute said the new programmes are intended to strengthen its position as a research and innovation hub in advanced areas of science and engineering.