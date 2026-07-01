NIT-R team develops smart wound dressing technology

ROURKELA: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed a smart dressing for wounds that prevents infections, minimises pain during removal, and promotes faster healing.

Developed by a research team led by assistant professor in Biotechnology and Medical Engineering department Prasoon Kumar, the innovative dressing aims to address the challenges posed by conventional materials used to dress wounds.

Cotton gauze bandage is commonly used in dressing wounds due to its affordability, absorbency, and ease of usage. It is widely used to absorb blood and manage wound exudate and apply ointment applications. However, the conventional dressing materials are not capable of preventing infections. Traditional cotton gauze also sticks to the wound surface and damages newly-formed tissue when dressing is changed.

The researchers said the newly-developed smart dressing integrates chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer. This layer is filled with curcumin, a natural compound known for its antimicrobial properties. Placed between the wound and gauze, this layer minimises adhesive’s direct contact with the wound, thereby reducing the risk of tissue damage during gauze removal.

These curcumin-filled nanofibers slowly release the medication onto the wound and maintain sustained drug delivery. This approach helps maintain a sterile wound environment while reducing dependence on repeated gauze changes and additional medications.

Kumar said, “In laboratory tests, we found that the smart dressing effectively reduces wound adhesion compared to commonly used cotton gauze. The sustained release of curcumin from the nanofibrous layer provides antibacterial protection. The nanofibrous layer itself supports cellular growth and tissue regeneration.”

He further said it is cost-effective. “Cotton gauze bandage roll (10 cm×4 m) costs around `30. The advanced smart bandage of similar size will cost around `50-`60 when manufactured at a commercial scale,” said Kumar

The research findings have been published in the prestigious Emergent Materials journal in a paper co-authored by Kumar along with assistant professors Devendra Verma and Earu Banoth, besides research scholars Swagatika Barik, Rika Rani Pradhan, Shikha Tripathi and Samadrita Roy.