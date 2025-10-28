NIT-R highlights Technology & Renewable Energy as key to agricultural productivity

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, in collaboration with Azerbaijan State University of Economics (Turkey), have presented insights on how digital tools and renewable energy can transform agricultural productivity and sustainability in developing countries.

The research team has conducted the study covering 27 developing nations, including India, revealing how internet use, mobile connectivity, renewable energy, agricultural land, and fertiliser consumption collectively shape the nature of food production in a rapidly changing world.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious Technology Analysis & Strategic Management journal, in a paper co-authored by Prof. Narayan Sethi, along with his research scholar Mr. Litu Sethi, in collaboration with Dr. Ugur Korkut Pata and Dr. Selin Karlilar Pata from Azerbaijan State University of Economics (Turkey).